Indian Ambassador To Nepal Puri Completed His Tenure

Indian Ambassador To Nepal Puri Completed His Tenure

Dec. 17, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

Following the completion of his three years tenure, Ambassador of the Republic of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri is returning to home. Ambassador Puri paid farewell call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at Singhdurbar on 16 December.

Indian Embassy is organizing a special program in his farewell today, he is reportedly returning home on December 31. During his three years tenure as an ambassador, Puri has done one of historically important work reviving Nepal's more than half a century old connections with Guru Nanak.

Puri paying courtesy call.jpg

Frank and friendly, ambassador Singh has successfully restored Nepal-India relations at warmth level.

Although India is yet to name new ambassador, name of three seasoned bureaucrats of India Gopal Bagaley, Akhilesh Misra and T.S.Tirumurti, Secretary are taken as successor of Singh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Data Training For Young Enthusiastic
Dec 17, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance To School Reconstruction In Sindhupalchwok
Dec 17, 2019
Foreign Secretary Bairagi Calls For Strong Economic Partnership With Oman
Dec 17, 2019
Boeing To Temporarily Halt 737 Max Production In January
Dec 17, 2019
Nepal Government’s Report Recommends Road-map To Improve Nepal’s capacity for federalism
Dec 17, 2019

More on News

Data Training For Young Enthusiastic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance To School Reconstruction In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Bairagi Calls For Strong Economic Partnership With Oman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepal Government’s Report Recommends Road-map To Improve Nepal’s capacity for federalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal And France Hold The First Meeting Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Three Killed Including A Police Inspector In Bomb Explosion In Dhanusha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Boeing To Temporarily Halt 737 Max Production In January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2019
Nestlé India Launches Project ‘Serve Safe Food’ In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2019
Moderate Fog In Kathmandu and Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2019
Gambhir Man Maskey A Guru Remembered By Suraj Poudyal Dec 16, 2019
COP 25 End With No Deal On Carbon Markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2019
Protest Continue In India Over Citizenship Amendment Act By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75