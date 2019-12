The Home Minister said that certain elements who don’t want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Mr. Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

“However, certain elements, who don’t want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country,” he said. The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders.