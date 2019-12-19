Ten Thousand Students Graduated At 45th Convocation Of Tribhuwan University

More than ten thousand students attended 45th Convocation of Tribhuwan University. Organized in Pulchwok Campus, 3703 students from Management Faculty attended the program. Out of 70077 eligible students, 10183 took parts in the program.

Similarly, 2091 students of Humanities, 1186 from engineering, 1098 of science and 864 from Medicine faculty attend the program. Likewise, 180 from Law, 33 Forest, 132 Agriculture and Livestock and 771 Education graduated and Masters student convocation. 85 PhD and 40 Mphil students were also graduated.

Minister of Education and Joint Vice Chancellor Garran Mani Pokharel attend the program as a chief guest. Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Mohamad Akhtajjmaan attended as a special guest.