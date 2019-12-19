Weather Forecast December 19: Cold Wave And Thick Fog In Southern Nepal

Weather Forecast December 19: Cold Wave And Thick Fog In Southern Nepal

Dec. 19, 2019, 7:47 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, due to the prevalence of cold northwesterly winds, the morning will be cold there will be thick fog likely to continue in the terai regions and foggy.

As cold wave-like conditions have intensified in several parts of Sudurpaschim Province including Kanchanpur and Kailali, all schools in Kanchanpur will remain closed for the next few days. Apart from this, schools and colleges in the Mau district are likely to remain closed till further orders.

The Western Disturbance as an upper air Trough lies over the northern parts of Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the presence of this system, light rain and snow in isolated hills of Western region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former King Gyanendra In Jhapa For A Month-Long Visit
Dec 19, 2019
The House of Representatives Voted To Impeach President Donald Trump
Dec 19, 2019
China Commissions Second Aircraft Carrier
Dec 18, 2019
U.S. Hands Over Two M28 Skytrucks To The Nepali Army
Dec 18, 2019
ACBA Chooses NAC Executive Chairman Madan Kharel Airline CEO Of The Year
Dec 18, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast December 18:Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Moderate Fog In Kathmandu and Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rains And Snow In Hilly Regions of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Possible Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Sees First Winter Rain In The Session, Record Rain Hit Life In Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Birendranagar And Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy, The Weather Will Likely To Improve From Today In Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

BIMSTEC A Strategic Mechanism To Nepal And the Region By Binoj Basnyat Dec 19, 2019
Delhi Can’t Anger Nepal Too — Kalapani Issue Must Be Resolved ASAP By Major General Ashok K Mehta Dec 19, 2019
Former King Gyanendra In Jhapa For A Month-Long Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
The House of Representatives Voted To Impeach President Donald Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
China Commissions Second Aircraft Carrier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2019
U.S. Hands Over Two M28 Skytrucks To The Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75