Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Far-Western Nepal

As western disturbance prevails over western region, there will be generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at a few places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of the western hilly region. The division predicts the chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

Skymet Weather predicts that another active Western Disturbance is all set to give a fresh spell of rain and snow in the northern hills. The system may reach the Western Himalayas anytime now and start giving rain and snow.

The system would not be as active and intense as the previous one and thus any major disruption is not likely.

Cold weather conditions along with fog have gripped several Terai districts. There were in the clutch of dense fog. The temperatures too have dropped intensifying cold day conditions in Kanchanpur, Kailali. In the wake of extreme cold conditions, schools have been shut in Noida for two days.

Satellite Image credit: INSAT/ Skymet Weather