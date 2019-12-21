Strong Earthquake Of 6.3 Jolts Afghanistan , Tremors In Delhi

Strong Earthquake Of 6.3 Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors In Delhi

Dec. 21, 2019, 10:08 a.m.

Strong intensity earthquake in Afghanistan triggered tremors across Delhi-NCR and parts of North India on Friday evening. The earthquake measured 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in Hindukush region in Afghanistan at 5:09 pm.

The tremors were strong enough which nearly lasted for a minute in Delhi along with adjoining areas of Gurugram, Noida and Rajasthan's state capital of Jaipur.

The epicenter of the quake was near Latitude 36.5°N and Longitude 70.5°E, with a depth of 190 km. Earlier today, same region had reported moderate intensity earthquake of 4.5 magnitude 225 km north-northwest of Kabul at 10:11 am.

According to the reports, no loss to life or property has been reported so far from part of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

