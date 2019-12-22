Weather Forecast December 22: Cold Day Conditions With Fog Likely In Western And Central Terai

Weather Forecast December 22: Cold Day Conditions With Fog Likely In Western And Central Terai

Dec. 22, 2019, 7:39 a.m.

Moderate to dense fog will continue over the plains. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

