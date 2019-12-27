“It Was Third Time Lucky For Australian Ambassador To Nepal To Finally Come Face To Face With A Nepali tiger”

As Nepal is celebrating Visit Nepal Year 2020 amid a grand opening on January 1, 2020, Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd visited Bardia National Park and promoted Nepal catching some rare pictures of Tigers, Rhinos, Birds, River and natural surroundings.

Visiting different parts of Nepal promoting Nepal’s nature, mountain and river, ambassador Budd has greatly contributed to Nepal using social media. Visitors can rarely see the tigers. However, ambassador Budd saw the tiger very closely in Bardia. Australian Embassy to Nepal and ambassador Budd posted all his encounters in Twitter and Face book.

“This week I had the privilege of visiting Nepal's beautiful Bardiya National Park for a quick break. It was third time lucky for @AusAmbNP, to finally come face to face with a Nepali tiger. Brilliant! #VisitNepal2020,” ambassador tweeted.

Photo Courtesy Credit: Australian Embassy Nepal Face book wall and Ambassador Peter Budd’s Twitter.