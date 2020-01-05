Editor-in-Chief Anup Kaphle Resigns From The Kathmandu Post

Editor-in-Chief of The Kathmandu Post Anup Kaphle resigned from the post. In his tweet, Kaphle said after a rewarding year-and-a-half at The Kathmandu Post, I’ve resigned as the editor-in-chief.

Sanjeev Satgainy , our superman head of news, will become the new editor leading the newspaper’s products on all platforms.

In his tweet he said, “My last day at the paper will be Feb. 19, after which I’ll continue to serve as the editorial advisor, assisting The Post in continuing the kind of great journalism we've been producing in the past year.” More soon on what I’ll be doing next.”