Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association

Jan. 7, 2020, 6:53 a.m.

The recently concluded 29th annual general meeting of Nepal Economic Association (NEA) has elected senior economist Bishwambher Pyakuryal as a president for a term of three years. The AGM also elected 17-member executive committee under the leadership of senior economist Bishwambher Pyakuryal for a term of three years.

The executive committee comprises of Bhawani Dhungana as senior vice-president, Professor Govinda Nepal as vice-president, Gopal Prasad Tiwari as general secretary, Khemraj Kharel as secretary and Professor Shanta Singh as treasurer. Other members include Professor Bijay Shrestha, Professor Keshav Raj Khadka, Keshav Prasad Acharya, Posh Raj Pandey, Professor Shiva Raj Adhikari, Professor Madhav Prasad Dahal, Mani Kumar Nepal, Yadav Mani Upadhyaya, Navin Adhikari and Jamuna Shrestha.

Similarly, Professor Kusum Shakya, chief of Economics Department at Tribhuvan University, is the ex-officio member, as per a media release. The association is an organisation of Nepali economists that is most engaged in policy level research. Among other works, it also provides independent consultancy to the government for formulation of the budget and other economic policies.

