Bangladesh Embassy Observes Homecoming Day

Bangladesh Embassy Observes Homecoming Day

Jan. 12, 2020, 8:06 a.m.

The Bangladesh Embassy observed the historic Homecoming Day and Countdown of the celebration of birth centenary of Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.

On the occasion, the Bangladeshi Embassy here organised a programme to celebrate the Day with due pomp and festivity.

The program that began with the reading out of messages of the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was followed by a screening of a documentary on Bangabandhu, titled “Amader Bangabandhu”.

The Embassy also screened a short documentary produced by the National Implementation Committee for the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

This was followed by a discussion session, in which, the speakers recalled Bangabandu’s achievements and extolled his single-minded devotion to the cause of the people of Bengal and his uncompromising position against exploitation and autocracy and his vision of establishing “Sonar Bangla”.

Paying homage to Rahman, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams said that on this day newly liberated Bangladesh felt that it had achieved the ultimate victory and now the nation could focus on rebuilding the war-torn country.

She mentioned that the homecoming day of the Father of the Nation was selected for counting down the celebration of his birth centenary.

Bangladesh has announced from 17 March 2020 to 17 March 2021 as ‘Mujib Year’.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas
Jan 12, 2020
Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament
Jan 12, 2020
India Restricted Import Of Refined Palm Oil From Nepal
Jan 12, 2020
NCP Directed Deputy Speaker Tumbahangphe To Step Down
Jan 12, 2020
Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal
Jan 12, 2020

More on News

Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 31 minutes ago
NCP Directed Deputy Speaker Tumbahangphe To Step Down By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Government Directed Nepal Airlines To Be Ready Evacuate Nepali Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
“Prtithvi Narayan Shah Has Immense Contributions“ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal Calls Upon All Sides To Exercise Restrains In Middle East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
122 Chinese Deported To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
India Restricted Import Of Refined Palm Oil From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Thousands Of Students Rallied Against Iran’s Regime, UK Ambassador Arrested At Iran Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Oman’s Culture Minister Named As Successor To Qaboos, Promises Peaceful Approach By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Prithvi Narayan Shah: The Rise and Growth The Nepali Nation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel