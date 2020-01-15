Tharu Community Celebrated Maghi

Ethnic communities Tharus celebrated the first day of Magh month especially as Maghi by the Tharus as a new year. Tharu Communities organized various programs in different parts of the country to celebrate the New Year.

Former prime minister and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal addressed a gathering of Tharu community highlighting their roles in the change.

Dahal said that Tharu leader Roshan Chaudhary will be released from the prison soon. He said that he has been taking initiative to release Chaudhary from prison. Dahal said that he takes the responsibility of killing 5000 out of 17000.

He said that Tharu community has played very important roles to bring the change in the countries. During the program, organizers organized various programs including food festival and exhibition.