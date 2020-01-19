IBN, Power China Inks MoU On Tamor Hydel Power

IBN, Power China Inks MoU On Tamor Hydel Power

Jan. 19, 2020, 6:17 p.m.

Investment Board Nepal (IBN) and the Chinese company Power China have signed a memorandum of understanding in regard with the implementation of Tamor Hydroelectric Project known as the 'gem' of the east.

Board Chief Executive Officer Maha Prasad Adhikari, Hydro Electricity Investment and Development Company Limited's chief executive officer Chhabi Raj Pokhrel and Power China's Vice Chair Pan signed the MoU concerning the 756-megawatt reservoir-based project

According to Rashtirya Samachar Samiti, as per the understanding, the detailed project report (DPR) about it shall be prepared within the two years of acquiring a survey license which will take at least six months.

