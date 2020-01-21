Visiting Princess Astrid Of Belgium Holds Talks With Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali

Visiting Princess Astrid Of Belgium Holds Talks With Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali

Jan. 21, 2020, 6:53 a.m.

Visiting Princess Astrid of Belgium, who is in Nepal visit, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at his office.

Princess Astrid, who arrived in Nepal on Sunday, inaugurated Laxmi Narayan Tuberculosis Referral Centre, in Shripur, Godavari Municipality-6, Kailali on Monday.

She is the honorary chairperson of the Belgium-based NGO, Damien Foundation, which lent its support for the establishment of the referral centre.

Princess Astrid of Belgium along with Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal inaugurated the newly founded center.

