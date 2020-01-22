Belgium Princess Astrid Visits Bhaktapur

Princess Astrid of Belgium has visited cultural and historical places in the district on Tuesday. She was welcomed by the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai and Bhaktapur municipality mayor Sunil Prajapati at Bhaktapur Durbar Square.

Rashtriya Samachar Samiti reports that Minister Bhattarai briefed her about the cultural and archeological sites in the district. Princes visited Taleju Temple, Pachpannajyale Durbar (royal palace with 55 windows), Siddhilaxmi Temple, Batsala Temple, Five-storied Temple, and Bhairavnath Temple, among others. In course of the visit, the princess observed devinacha (goddess dance) and Lakhe dance (typical Newari cultural dance).

This is the first visit of the Belgian royals to Nepal after 1998. Earlier, King Albert II had paid a personal visit to Nepal during the eighties.

Astrid is accompanied by government officials including her husband Prince Lorenz.