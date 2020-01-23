Nepal Army In Search Operation To Find Out Missing Korean And Nepali In Annapurna Circuit

Nepal Army In Search Operation To Find Out Missing Korean And Nepali In Annapurna Circuit

Jan. 23, 2020, 8:42 a.m.

Nepal Army’s mission continues its search and rescue operation in Annapurna Circuit since last four days in search of for four Korean and two Nepalese nationals missing in avalanches last week.

Along with two Nepalese trekking guide, four Korean nationals have been out of contact after a snow avalanches last week in Annapurna Base Camp.

A team of Second Ranger Battalion from Pokhra has been conducting search and rescue mission mobilizing its expertise using Helicopter. The helicopter is now stationed in Pokhara. The helicopter sent to Deurali in search mission.

The search battalion digs about 5 meter depth clearing snow in areas in possible areas. However, no traces have found yet.

PR-70-2 (1).jpg

Nepal Army in Annapurna region.jpg

Nepal Army in Annapurna circut.jpg

Nepal Army at Annapurna region.jpg

Photo credit Nepal Army

