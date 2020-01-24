Dense Fog In Western And Central Terai

Beginning with western region, there will be partly cloudy. Strong northwesterly winds are blowing over the southern plains. As there are dense fogs in western and central terai, these winds will further drop the minimums.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the central and western hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country.
