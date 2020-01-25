Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. A fresh Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. In the wake of this weather system, isolated light rain or snow is expected in the higher reaches of western Himalayas. Its impact will not be seen much over the northern plains.

Meanwhile, dry and cold north-westerlies will continue to blow over the plains. The speed of winds may decrease.