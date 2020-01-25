Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Jan. 25, 2020, 7:28 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. A fresh Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. In the wake of this weather system, isolated light rain or snow is expected in the higher reaches of western Himalayas. Its impact will not be seen much over the northern plains.

Meanwhile, dry and cold north-westerlies will continue to blow over the plains. The speed of winds may decrease.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus: Symptoms, Risks And Prevention
Jan 25, 2020
President Trump Addressed Anti-abortion Rally
Jan 25, 2020
Sagarmatha Sambad To Bring High-level Delegation
Jan 25, 2020
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s Political Advisor Sushil Pyakurel Resigns
Jan 24, 2020
Nepal Detects First Case of Corona Virus, 3 Others Suspected Are Under Observations
Jan 24, 2020

More on Weather

Dense Fog In Western And Central Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Thick Fog Likely To Occur In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 22: Dense Fog Persists In Terai Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Light Rain And Snowfall In Western Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 20: Fog To Engulf Southern Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Light Rain Likely To Occur In Eastern Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Coronavirus: Symptoms, Risks And Prevention By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2020
President Trump Addressed Anti-abortion Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2020
Sagarmatha Sambad To Bring High-level Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2020
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s Political Advisor Sushil Pyakurel Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2020
Nepal Detects First Case of Corona Virus, 3 Others Suspected Are Under Observations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2020
Embassy Of Israel Organizes Volunteering Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel