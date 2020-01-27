Astha Raut Surrender Before Police

District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has permitted the police to keep singer Astha Raut in custody for four days for further investigation. Raut had surrendered before the police today morning.

After her surrender, Kathmandu Police Range, Teku had asked DAO for permission to detain Raut, through District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu.

DAO had given permission to arrest Raut after Ramita Shrestha, a police constable deployed at airport filed a complaint of ‘misconduct’ against Raut on January 19.

Raut had released a video on January 15, alleging Ramita Shrestha of misbehaving with her while she was en route to Bhadrapur from Tribhuwan International Airport, Kathmandu.