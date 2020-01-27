Astha Raut Surrender Before Police

Astha Raut Surrender Before Police

Jan. 27, 2020, 3:36 p.m.

District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has permitted the police to keep singer Astha Raut in custody for four days for further investigation. Raut had surrendered before the police today morning.

After her surrender, Kathmandu Police Range, Teku had asked DAO for permission to detain Raut, through District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu.

DAO had given permission to arrest Raut after Ramita Shrestha, a police constable deployed at airport filed a complaint of ‘misconduct’ against Raut on January 19.

Raut had released a video on January 15, alleging Ramita Shrestha of misbehaving with her while she was en route to Bhadrapur from Tribhuwan International Airport, Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

TIA Allocates Separate Parking Areas For Planes Coming From Coronavirus Affected Countries
Jan 27, 2020
Holocaust Education And Remembrance In Nepal
Jan 27, 2020
Coronavirus: India-Nepal Border Put On High Alert
Jan 27, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal
Jan 27, 2020
WHO Advice For International Traffic In Relation To The Outbreak Of The Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV
Jan 26, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Fourteen People Killed In A Road Accident In Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Chinese Nationals Held With Eight KG Gold At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago
15 Persons Killed In A Bus Accident In Arghakhachi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

TIA Allocates Separate Parking Areas For Planes Coming From Coronavirus Affected Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2020
The Chinese Constitutional Model at 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Jan 27, 2020
Nepal’s Kalapani/Limpiyadhura Casualty of India’s 1961 ‘Forward Policy’ By Shanta Bahadur Pun Jan 27, 2020
Holocaust Education And Remembrance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2020
VINAY MOHAN KWATRA Seasoned Diplomat By A Correspondent Jan 27, 2020
Draft Environment Protection Rule (2019) Proven And Practical Tool By Batu Uprety Jan 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel