Coronavirus; Death Toll Reaches To 106 With 1,300 New Cases In China

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said on Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.

Germany has reported its first case of the deadly coronavirus - in the southern region of Bavaria, the Bavarian health ministry said on Monday.

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesman for the ministry said, adding that he is under surveillance in an isolation ward.

US tells citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised its advice to US travellers to avoid all non-essential travel to China, as a result of the coronavirus.

It advised anyone who did have to travel to the country to avoid sick people, keep away from food markets and animals, and to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently. Older people and those with underlying health issues were more at risk, it added.

Deadly coronavirus believed to have originated in a Wuhan food market continues to spread, sparking global concern.

China and countries around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,000.

Germany has reported its first case of the virus, as the United States and Canada upgraded travel warnings to advise their citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

More than 56 million people in almost 20 Chinese cities - including Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province where the virus originated - have been prevented from travelling in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, traditionally China's busiest travel season.

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently in China. The agency has acknowledged the respiratory illness is an emergency in China but said last week it was too early to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. It has described the global risk from the virus as high.

Credit: Aljazeera