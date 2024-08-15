WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern

WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern

Aug. 15, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

The World Health Organization has been alarmed by a surge in cases of a disease called mpox in Africa. It declared an international health emergency on Wednesday over concerns it could spread further.

Experts at the WHO set up an emergency committee to discuss the outbreak. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the situation was "very worrying."

He said, "Today, the emergency committee met and advised me that, in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice."

Tedros added that the number of cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has already exceeded last year's total of more than 14,000. He said the disease has killed 524 people in the country this year alone.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, causes symptoms including fever and rash and can spread through contact with wild animals and infected people. The WHO had previously declared an emergency over the disease in 2022 but ended it less than a year later. It says the current outbreak involves a variant that is more likely to cause severe symptoms.

Officials said they are trying to prevent the spread by providing patients with appropriate care, and they are working with authorities in the affected countries and with their partners on the ground.

Agencies

PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort
Aug 15, 2024
HoR Passed TRC Bill
Aug 15, 2024
Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar For Ceasefire Talks Over Gaza Conflict
Aug 15, 2024
Bangladesh’s Hindu Minority Are Living Under A Threat Of Violence After A Stir
Aug 14, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government To Get Necessary Time For Polls: BNP, Jamaat, 5 Other Parties
Aug 13, 2024

More on Health

Health Minister Paudel Announces Health Sector Reform Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV By Agencies 2 months ago
Dengue Cases Found In 57 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago
OVID-19 Resurfaces In Chitwan After Ten Months By Agencies 7 months ago
Russian Volunteer Medial Team In Nepal To Provide Medical Care By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 1 week ago
USAID Suaahara Project Elevates Nutrition Status of Mothers And Children In Nepal And Bolsters Health And Well-Being Of Nepalese By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Embassy of Pakistan In Nepal Hosted A Reception To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2024
PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
HoR Passed TRC Bill By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar For Ceasefire Talks Over Gaza Conflict By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2024
NEA’s Achievements In Eight Years By Kul Man Ghising Aug 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75