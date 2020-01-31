Weather Forecast For January 31: Rains Ahead In Eastern Region

Low pressure is over eastern parts of Nepal and many places of eastern terai and some parts of western terai are now under dense fogs.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region along with in the central hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated rain is possible at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
