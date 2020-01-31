Weather Forecast For January 31: Rains Ahead In Eastern Region

Weather Forecast For January 31: Rains Ahead In Eastern Region

Jan. 31, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

Low pressure is over eastern parts of Nepal and many places of eastern terai and some parts of western terai are now under dense fogs.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region along with in the central hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated rain is possible at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over A Rehabilitation Center For Women With Disabilities
Jan 31, 2020
MCC Should Not Be Made Political Propaganda: Minister Baskota
Jan 31, 2020
Chris Gayle To Play EPL From Pokhara Rhinos
Jan 31, 2020
WHO Declares Public Health Emergency
Jan 31, 2020
Chief Ministers Agree To Implement Findings Of Federalism Stocktaking Report
Jan 30, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy With Right Rain In Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Systems Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Fog In Terai, Moderate Snow Fall In Western And Eastern Hills Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over A Rehabilitation Center For Women With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2020
MCC Should Not Be Made Political Propaganda: Minister Baskota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2020
Chris Gayle To Play EPL From Pokhara Rhinos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2020
WHO Declares Public Health Emergency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2020
Chief Ministers Agree To Implement Findings Of Federalism Stocktaking Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020
Kerala Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel