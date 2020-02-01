Nepal Airlines To Postpone Flight To China Due To Coronavirus

Nepal Airlines To Postpone Flight To China Due To Coronavirus

Feb. 1, 2020, 2:14 p.m.

As the spread of coronavirus continue to surge in China, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is likely to postpone its median flight to China reports The Himalayan Times Daily.

Archana Khadka, spokesperson for NAC told this to the daily. “Earlier we had announced to operate flights to Guangzhou from March 15, but now we will probably postpone the date,” she said, “We cannot take any risk of operating flights in such a condition. So we may postpone the China flights.”

