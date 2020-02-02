Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hill, Sunny Sky In Rest Of Nepal

Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hill, Sunny Sky In Rest Of Nepal

Feb. 2, 2020, 7:17 a.m.

Up in the west cold morning with sunny sky conditions will prevail in the hills. Dense fog is expected in some parts of terai. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Volunteer Seo Provides Electronic Document System To Nelkantha Municipality
Feb 02, 2020
New USEF-Nepal Location Celebrates Grand Opening
Feb 02, 2020
School Shut Down In Bajura After 30 Students Fell Sick of Flu
Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Sees A Cut Of Rs.400 Crore Financial Aid From India
Feb 02, 2020
Nepal’s Health System Faces Stress To Contain Coronavirus , Death Toll Reaches 304 In China
Feb 02, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast February 1: Rain Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 31: Rains Ahead In Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Right Rain In Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Systems Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA Volunteer Seo Provides Electronic Document System To Nelkantha Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
New USEF-Nepal Location Celebrates Grand Opening By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
School Shut Down In Bajura After 30 Students Fell Sick of Flu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Sees A Cut Of Rs.400 Crore Financial Aid From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal’s Health System Faces Stress To Contain Coronavirus , Death Toll Reaches 304 In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Airlines To Postpone Flight To China Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel