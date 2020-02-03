Coronavirus Fatalities Reaches To 361 In China

2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide in China on February 2, making total infection number to 17,205. The death toll hit 361.

Hubei Province reported 2,103 new cases and 56 new deaths of novel coronavirus on Feb 2; a total number of infections in the province rose to 11,177, with 295 recovered and 350 dead.

The National Health Commission said there were 57 new fatalities on Sunday, all but one of them in Hubei, which has been effectively sealed off from the rest of the country for more than a week.

According to Global Times, Other countries have rushed to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and Hubei, while many have also imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on travelers to and from China. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei.

Many of those brought out of Wuhan has been put in quarantine for 14 days and monitored for any sign of the infection. About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.