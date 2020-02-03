NIBL Offers 9.25 Percent Recurring Fixed Deposit

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. is offering 9.25% on Recurring Fixed Deposit which aims to facilitate savings habit in the society whereby customers also enjoy the benefits of higher interest rate with a minimum recurring deposit amount of NPR 333 for a minimum tenure of 33 months. This product was launched by the bank on their 33rd Anniversary and is picking up in the market with increasing financial awareness.

Further, on the account of the English New Year, NIBL had launched a green initiative product Green Double Fixed Deposit (GDFD). The deposits collected from this product are invested in sustainable, environment-friendly green projects; which is gaining popularity of the depositors as well since the product not only ensures a sustainable future but also doubles an individual's deposit in 7.5 years. The deposits obtained via GDFD are invested in green projects through Eco-Loan, which offers a fixed (for one year) Lending Interest Rate of 10.50% p.a.

Similarly, NIBL, with a focus to uplift the entrepreneurs of the nation, has offered a fixed (for one year) lending interest rate of 9.99% on SME Loans as well. The SME Loans has been aimed to assist in creating local employment and to directly contribute in bringing positive changes in the economic parameter of the country by fostering entrepreneurship in the nation. Further, to support the country's existing agricultural base and focusing on the need to have it promoted and modernized as of the current economic context, the fixed (for one year) lending interest rate is being provided for Productive Agro Sector as well at 10.50% p.a.