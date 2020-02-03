Rhinos Die In Mysterious Reason In Chitwan

After the deaths of three rhinos within a matter of five days in Chitwan National Park, there grows the concern over the safety of the rhinos among conservationist.

According to a report, two rhino found dead on last Tuesday and one found dead on Saturday. Chitwan National Park officials said that the last rhino died due to sickness. The officials are suspecting the rhinos died due to consumption of poisonous food.

A total of 14 rhinoceros, including the recent three, have died at CNP in the current fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year 2018-19, the CNP had registered 43 rhinoceros death. Similarly, 26 rhinos died in 2017-18 and 25 in 2016-17.