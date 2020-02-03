Weather Forecast For February 3: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region

Weather Forecast For February 3: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region

Feb. 3, 2020, 6:44 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy with chances of light snowfall in hills.

Moderate fog might engulf in terai during the morning hours and temperatures western and central terai will likely to decline like 5.0 in Dhangadhi, 4.6 in Nepalgunj.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Fatalities Reaches To 361 In China
Feb 03, 2020
Rhinos Die In Mysterious Reason In Chitwan
Feb 03, 2020
Nepal To Send First Charter Plane To Evacuate Nepalese From Chinese Wuhan Province
Feb 03, 2020
Experimental Drug For Coronavirus To Be Tested In Wuhan
Feb 02, 2020
China Will Provide All Necessary Necessary Support To Protect Nepalis From Coronavirus In Wuhan: Chinese Ambassador
Feb 02, 2020

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hill, Sunny Sky In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast February 1: Rain Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 31: Rains Ahead In Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Right Rain In Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Fatalities Reaches To 361 In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Rhinos Die In Mysterious Reason In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Nepal To Send First Charter Plane To Evacuate Nepalese From Chinese Wuhan Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Experimental Drug For Coronavirus To Be Tested In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
China Will Provide All Necessary Necessary Support To Protect Nepalis From Coronavirus In Wuhan: Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Airlines Corporation Pays Rs 1.14 Billion To CIT, EPF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel