Weather Forecast For February 3: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy with chances of light snowfall in hills.
Moderate fog might engulf in terai during the morning hours and temperatures western and central terai will likely to decline like 5.0 in Dhangadhi, 4.6 in Nepalgunj.
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
