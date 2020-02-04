Coronavirus Death Reaches 425, No New Case Of Infection Recorded Outside China On February 3

Chinese officials said that 3,235 confirmed cases were newly reported on Feb 3, total infection number increased to 20,438 in Chinese mainland; death toll rose to 425. Hubei Province reported 2,345 new cases of a novel coronavirus, with 64 new deaths and 101 recovered on Feb 3; the total infection number of the province rose to 13,522, with 396 recovered and 414 dead.

In addition to the designated Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals built to meet growing demand from coronavirus patients, Wuhan will convert Hongshan Stadium and Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center into hospitals so it can provide 1,000 beds: local authorities

The coronavirus can survive for five days maximum on smooth surfaces under suitable circumstances: experts from China's Health Commission

Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang reported three cluster infection cases on Monday, in which a woman was first infected with the coronavirus after having a meal with people from Wuhan. The infection then spread to 25 other people.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours. WHO has developed a dashboard for Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with the number of confirmed cases globally, which includes cases in China by provinces, regions, and cities, as well as confirmed cases outside China by country. Coronavirus: WHO's Analysis

Working with technical experts in health operations, WHO operational support and logistics have developed a “2019-nCoV kit”, similar to prepared treatment kits used for outbreaks of other high threat pathogens.

In the coming days, the costing, procurement, and assembly of these kits will be a priority. Operational Support and Logistics WHO Operational Support and Logistics (OSL) is working to support the 2019-nCoV response, both at the global level and directly with the Member States.