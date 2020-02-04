Weather Forecast February 4: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions

Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions

Feb. 4, 2020, 6:34 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

Skymet Weather forecasted that a fresh Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Due to this system, western Nepal may witness scattered rain and snow.

