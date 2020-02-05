Light Rain Is Possible In Eastern Parts Of Nepal

Feb. 5, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

As the Western Disturbance is moving away eastward, there is no other activities over Nepal.According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of the eastern hilly region

