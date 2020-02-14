The Embassy Of Japan In Kathmandu Celebrated Japan's National Day Celebrated

Japan’s National Day Celebrated

Feb. 14, 2020, 7:02 p.m.

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a Reception at his official Residence in Tahachal today to celebrate the 60th Auspicious Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

Ambassador Saigo mentioned that he was pleased to welcome all the guests to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan. This is the first birthday celebration since the new era “Reiwa,” meaning “beautiful harmony,” commenced. Recalling President Bhandari's visit to Japan to attend the Ceremonies of the Accessions to the Throne of His Majesty The Emperor last October and the visit of Norihiro Nakayama, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, to Kathmandu this January, Ambassador Saigo pointed out that the high-level exchanges between Japan and Nepal have been progressing and these visits have contributed towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.

The Emperor of Japan is the symbol of the State and unity of the people. Therefore, the Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor is celebrated as the National Day of Japan.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, about 350 VVIP and VIP guests, including Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, who was the chief guest, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Basanta Kumar Nemwang, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ambassadors and Heads of International Organizations in Nepal, members of the Federal Parliament, and high ranking government officials attended the reception.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay A Two Visit To Bangladesh
Feb 14, 2020
World Vision International Nepal Shares Best Practices And Annual Progress
Feb 14, 2020
Nepali Congress Criticizes Prachanda For His Statement
Feb 14, 2020
Valentine's Day In Nepal
Feb 14, 2020
China Coronavirus Outbreak: 1380 Deaths And 65000 Infected In China
Feb 14, 2020

More on News

Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay A Two Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
World Vision International Nepal Shares Best Practices And Annual Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Criticizes Prachanda For His Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 13 minutes ago
Millennium Challenge Corporation Deputy Vice President Concludes Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Four students From Nepal Appointed Ambassadors Aor Adelaide, South Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
KOICA Through Its KOV Program Signed An Agreement with Hetauda Submetropolitancity with A Project worth Around NPR 31,72,550 To Provide Quality Administrative Services By Purchasing Communication Equipments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

The High-Level Exchanges Between Japan And Nepal Have Been Progressing By Masamichi Saigo Feb 14, 2020
Valentine's Day In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2020
China Coronavirus Outbreak: 1380 Deaths And 65000 Infected In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 14: Partly Cloudy In Eastern Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2020
TEMPLE RECONSTRUCTION Lalitpur Takes Lead By A Correspondent Feb 12, 2020
Youth Engagement In Climate Change By Aagya Pokharel Feb 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75