The Embassy Of Japan In Kathmandu Celebrated Japan's National Day Celebrated

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a Reception at his official Residence in Tahachal today to celebrate the 60th Auspicious Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

Ambassador Saigo mentioned that he was pleased to welcome all the guests to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan. This is the first birthday celebration since the new era “Reiwa,” meaning “beautiful harmony,” commenced. Recalling President Bhandari's visit to Japan to attend the Ceremonies of the Accessions to the Throne of His Majesty The Emperor last October and the visit of Norihiro Nakayama, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, to Kathmandu this January, Ambassador Saigo pointed out that the high-level exchanges between Japan and Nepal have been progressing and these visits have contributed towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.

The Emperor of Japan is the symbol of the State and unity of the people. Therefore, the Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor is celebrated as the National Day of Japan.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, about 350 VVIP and VIP guests, including Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, who was the chief guest, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Basanta Kumar Nemwang, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ambassadors and Heads of International Organizations in Nepal, members of the Federal Parliament, and high ranking government officials attended the reception.