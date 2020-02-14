World Vision International Nepal Shares Best Practices And Annual Progress

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung commended World Vision’s effort to better accountability towards stakeholders while urging other development to adopt similar practices.

Addressing annual World Vision’s Annual Program and sharing experiences minister Gurung suggested the development community to work collaboratively while focusing on concrete results. Minister Gurung, a chief guest of the event, said that World Vision International Nepal has implemented exemplary programs.

World Vision International Nepal (WVIN), a global development and relief international non-governmental organization working for the well-being of children in Nepal for more than 15 years, organized a national-level symposium in Kathmandu to share the best practices and achievements made in collaboration with its partners in the fiscal year 2019 (October – September)across health, education, protection, agriculture, and economic development, youth development, and disaster risk management and emergency response programs.

The event saw the participation of children, community representatives, government, elected representatives, donors, civil society, media and partner organizations.

Speaking at the event, National Director of WVIN Janes Ginting said, “we are very proud that we are able to organize this event for the second time in a row. I would like to reiterate this event is organized not just to highlight our achievements but also to demonstrate our accountability towards all stakeholders who helped us achieve the results we shared today.

“In FY 2019, we reached more than 562,000 women, men, girls and boys with long-term development programs across 12 districts in seven (7) provinces of Nepal. I, on behalf of the World Vision team, would like to express our sincere gratitude to all 30 local partner NGOs; federal, provincial and local governments; civil society; private sector; donors; academia; and inter-faith networks, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. As a child-focused organization, World Vision is humbled to contribute to efforts undertaken to support children well-being in Nepal, and we remain committed to addressing remaining development gaps by aligning our works with the Nepal Government’s social and economic development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Ginting.

Cherian Thomas, Regional Leader for World Vision South Asia and Pacific, also attended the Annual Progress Dissemination Event. He highlighted the need for a concerted effort for the wellbeing of vulnerable children and communities in Nepal. He thanked all the stakeholders on behalf of World Vision International for their continuous support to WVIN to restore hopes and ensure a better future for the children, while expressing interest for collaboration in the coming days.

A marketplace (named Mini Nepal) was set up to demonstrate the effectiveness of the World Vision’s strategic interventions to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children and families in rural and semi-urban communities of Nepal. The market place, in addition, demonstrated cultures, traditions and contexts of the 13 districts in which WVIN and its partners operate, with the aim to promote the Government of Nepal’s Visit Nepal 2020 initiative.