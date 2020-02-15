Nepalis Stranded In Coronavirus Affected Wuhan City To Arrive Tonight

Nepalis Stranded In Coronavirus Affected Wuhan City To Arrive Tonight

Feb. 15, 2020, 4:51 p.m.

Nepal Airlines special aircraft flew to Wuhan to bring back 185 Nepalese students stranded in Coronavirus prone city of Wuhan. The plane dispatched to China with 14 members including four doctors of Nepal Army, crew members and others.

The aircraft will return tonight from Wuhan at Tribhuwan International Airport. A special arrangements have made to place all 185 Nepalese students and crew members in 14 days quarantine in Kharipati.

According to Ministry of Population and Health, all necessary medical arrangements have made to isolate them for 14 days in camp. With the nature of diseases, local people are scared about the possible outbreak and catching coronavirus.

It is reported that those who are returning from Wuhan will be directly taken to Kharipati in a specially arrange medical vehicles for 14 days quarantine. During the period, no one will be allowed to contact people from outside.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Made Many Progress: Prime Minister Oli
Feb 15, 2020
XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry
Feb 15, 2020
Nepal Airlines Need To Be Efficient And Strong: Secretary Adhikari
Feb 15, 2020
Serve The Country Maintaining Law And Order: IGP Gyawaly
Feb 15, 2020
Death Toll Reaches To 1500 With 2641 New Confirmed Cases In China From Conoronavirus
Feb 15, 2020

More on News

Nepal Has Made Many Progress: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Serve The Country Maintaining Law And Order: IGP Gyawaly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 37 minutes ago
Elected Local Government Representatives From Nepal Visited India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 14 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay A Two Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
The Embassy Of Japan In Kathmandu Celebrated Japan's National Day Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
World Vision International Nepal Shares Best Practices And Annual Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Nepal Airlines Need To Be Efficient And Strong: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Death Toll Reaches To 1500 With 2641 New Confirmed Cases In China From Conoronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Plasma From Recovered COVID-19 Patients An Effective Treatment: Chinese Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Three Chinese Coronavirus Suspects Tested Negative, One Cured In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Weather Forecast February 15: Partly Cloudy In The Hills Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75