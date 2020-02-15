Nepalis Stranded In Coronavirus Affected Wuhan City To Arrive Tonight

Nepal Airlines special aircraft flew to Wuhan to bring back 185 Nepalese students stranded in Coronavirus prone city of Wuhan. The plane dispatched to China with 14 members including four doctors of Nepal Army, crew members and others.

The aircraft will return tonight from Wuhan at Tribhuwan International Airport. A special arrangements have made to place all 185 Nepalese students and crew members in 14 days quarantine in Kharipati.

According to Ministry of Population and Health, all necessary medical arrangements have made to isolate them for 14 days in camp. With the nature of diseases, local people are scared about the possible outbreak and catching coronavirus.

It is reported that those who are returning from Wuhan will be directly taken to Kharipati in a specially arrange medical vehicles for 14 days quarantine. During the period, no one will be allowed to contact people from outside.