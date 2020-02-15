Three Chinese Coronavirus Suspects Tested Negative, One Cured In Nepal

Three Chinese Coronavirus Suspects Tested Negative, One Cured

Feb. 15, 2020, 7:52 a.m.

Three China retunes, who had been admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in suspect of COVID-19 (coronavirus), are found unaffected with the contagion reports The Rising Nepal.

As the health report of all three was negative, they have been discharged from the hospital, informed Dr. Basudev Pandey, Director, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

According to daily, director Pandey said that 18 people were tested for coronavirus until now. Out of 18, only one Chinese national was tested positive for virus, he added.

Corona virus.jpg

“No one affected by corona virus is currently admitted in the isolation ward,” Pandey said. The hospital informed that one, who was found to be affected by the virus, was cured.

The Chinese national was kept in the isolation ward as his throat swab test revealed that he was positive to coronavirus. He was cured after two weeks of being admitted to the hospital, Dr. Pandey said.

