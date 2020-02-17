Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue

Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue

Feb. 17, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal is in communication with the Indian government for a dialogue and settlement of the border issue of Kalapani thorough diplomatic channels.

Addressing the 72nd Anniversary Program of Nepal Council of World Affairs (NCWA) in the capital, he said that the governments of Nepal and India were trying to find suitable date to hold discussion to solve the Kalapani issue.

The Rising Nepal reports quoting him that the governments of both the countries were anticipating mutually convenient dates for the meeting.

Minister Gyawali said that the leaders on both sides had displayed clear vision, commitment and required political will to take the relationship to a higher plane of trust, cooperation and friendship.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador”
Feb 17, 2020
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Feb 17, 2020
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak
Feb 17, 2020
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh
Feb 17, 2020
Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan
Feb 17, 2020

More on News

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Leaves India For Religious Trip By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
British Army Chief In Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Australia Is Proud Of Our partnership With Nepal: Ambassador Budd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Right Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Eastern And Central Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Coronavirus Infections Decline For 12th Consecutive Day In China: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2020
175 Nepalis Stranded In Wuhan Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 16: Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75