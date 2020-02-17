Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal is in communication with the Indian government for a dialogue and settlement of the border issue of Kalapani thorough diplomatic channels.

Addressing the 72nd Anniversary Program of Nepal Council of World Affairs (NCWA) in the capital, he said that the governments of Nepal and India were trying to find suitable date to hold discussion to solve the Kalapani issue.

The Rising Nepal reports quoting him that the governments of both the countries were anticipating mutually convenient dates for the meeting.

Minister Gyawali said that the leaders on both sides had displayed clear vision, commitment and required political will to take the relationship to a higher plane of trust, cooperation and friendship.