Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas

Japanese Assistance for the Project for Improvement of Quality of Education in Quake-affected Areas and Marginalized Communities

Feb. 18, 2020, 2:24 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi, signed a grant contract for the Project for Improvement of Quality of Education in Quake-affected Areas and Marginalized Communities with Miiyake Takafumi, Country Director, Shanti Volunteer Association (SVA) Nepal.

The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 558,651 (approximately NPR 63.55 million).

This project aims at improving services provided by community libraries and learning centers in Lalitpur, Solukhumbu, Syangja and Mahottari districts, which were affected by the earthquake in 2015.

This project also focuses on improving the quality of education by promoting child-centered learning methods through local subjects. This activity targets 53 schools in Makawanpur District where the majority of the population is from marginalized communities.

IMG_4015.JPG

Ambassador Saigo believes that the introduction of local subject curriculum contributes to Nepal Government’s efforts to promote federalism in the education sector. In addition, improving the Community Library not only accords with Nepal’s earthquake recovery plan but also contributes to a community’s capacity building.

SVA Nepal under Mr. MIYAKE’s leadership, and in close partnership with local NGOs, namely READ Nepal and Sammunat Nepal, together with local communities, through their work will contribute to quality education in these disaster affected areas and marginalized communities.

Finally, Ambassador Saigo hopes that this project contributes to the cordial friendship between the people of Nepal and Japan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China
Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official
Feb 18, 2020
Underground Power Installations Started In Kathmandu Valley
Feb 18, 2020
DPM Pokhrel Makes Aerial Inspection Of Disputed Kalapani Area
Feb 18, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Feb 18, 2020

More on News

DPM Pokhrel Makes Aerial Inspection Of Disputed Kalapani Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
ADB Registers Record Disbursement For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
Mahara Acquitted Of Rape Attempt Charges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

High Cost Of Finance By Shraddha Ghimire Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Underground Power Installations Started In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75