Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi, signed a grant contract for the Project for Improvement of Quality of Education in Quake-affected Areas and Marginalized Communities with Miiyake Takafumi, Country Director, Shanti Volunteer Association (SVA) Nepal.

The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 558,651 (approximately NPR 63.55 million).

This project aims at improving services provided by community libraries and learning centers in Lalitpur, Solukhumbu, Syangja and Mahottari districts, which were affected by the earthquake in 2015.

This project also focuses on improving the quality of education by promoting child-centered learning methods through local subjects. This activity targets 53 schools in Makawanpur District where the majority of the population is from marginalized communities.

Ambassador Saigo believes that the introduction of local subject curriculum contributes to Nepal Government’s efforts to promote federalism in the education sector. In addition, improving the Community Library not only accords with Nepal’s earthquake recovery plan but also contributes to a community’s capacity building.

SVA Nepal under Mr. MIYAKE’s leadership, and in close partnership with local NGOs, namely READ Nepal and Sammunat Nepal, together with local communities, through their work will contribute to quality education in these disaster affected areas and marginalized communities.

Finally, Ambassador Saigo hopes that this project contributes to the cordial friendship between the people of Nepal and Japan.