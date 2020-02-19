Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park

Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park

Feb. 19, 2020, 8:26 p.m.

Giving continuation to the initiative of keeping Chitwan National park as the Country’s first plastic-free protected area, Bottlers Nepal (Terai) Limited(authorized Bottler of The Coca-Cola Company) extended support with 25 large PET bottle collection bins to the Chitwan National Park authority, in close coordination with WWF Nepal. The initiative was started in January 2019 led by the Ministry of Forests and Environment, implemented by Chitwan National Park with the support of Nepal Army, WWF Nepal, Himalayan Climate Initiative, Coca-Cola in Nepal, National Trust for Nature Conservation, local buffer zone communities and tourism entrepreneurs.

PET bottles from several locations of the National Park are regularly collected through Coca-Cola Nepal’s Sustainability initiation, ‘Recycler Saathi’, which works specifically towards ethical and legal recycling of used PET bottles. The initiative is led by Coca-Cola Nepal’s Sustainability partner Creasion and aims at supporting the waste management practice in Nepal.

The Coca-Cola Company through its World Without Waste vision has pledged to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100 percent of its packaging worldwide by 2030 and as part of the commitment in the Country, Coca-Cola in Nepal has partnered with Himalayan Climate Initiative and Creasion to set up 2 PET bottle collection facilities for recycling, in Kathmandu &Bharatpur respectively.

