Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Over 2000

While 136 new deaths 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland, the total infection number soared to 74,185 with 2,004 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 18.

Hubei Province reported 1,693 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 18, with 132 new deaths and 1,266 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 61,682, with 9,128 recovered and 1,921 dead.

Central govt's work group to guide epidemic prevention and control work in Wuhan visited Liu Zhiming's family members on Tuesday, sending condolences to the family. Liu, director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital and an expert in neurosurgery, died Tuesday morning.

Zhao Kezhi, Minister of Public Security on Tuesday stressed upholding national and social stability whilst battling against COVID-19; and banned over unduly and violent law enforcement during the process.

The World Health Organization announces a total of nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Mediterranean Region as of 16 February 2020.