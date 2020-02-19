Gold Price Reaches At Rs. 76,700 In Nepal

Gold Price Reaches At Rs. 76,700 In Nepal

Feb. 19, 2020, 7:32 a.m.

The price of gold set yet another new record in the domestic bullion market on Tuesday. The price of a tola of gold reached Rs. 76,700, the highest price of the yellow metal ever recorded in Nepal.

The price of gold increased by Rs. 200 per tola (11.66 grams) today and was traded at Rs. 76,700 per tola. On Monday, it was traded at Rs. 76,500 per tola.

A significant increase in the gold price in the international market has contributed to the increase in its price in the local market for the last couples of weeks, said Tej Ratna Shakya, a gold trader.

The price of gold had reached Rs. 76,500 per tola on January 3, 2020 that was also a record high price in Nepali gold market.

The international share market and other trading activities have dropped due to the fear of investors’ concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China, resulting in an increase in gold demand.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Embassy Issues A Strong Protest Against An Article Published In English Daily
Feb 19, 2020
Coronavirus: Study Suggests Elderly And Sick Are Most At Risk
Feb 19, 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Over 2000
Feb 19, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 19: Rain Likely To Occur In Western Hills
Feb 19, 2020
Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Expand Trade Removing Tariff And Non-Tariff Barriers
Feb 18, 2020

More on Economy

Chief Ministers Agree To Implement Findings Of Federalism Stocktaking Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Everest Bank Limited Opens New Branch In Sanagaun, Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
NIBL Heritage Conservation Pioneer By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 3 days ago
ADB New President By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 3 days ago
PALM OIL RESTRICTION Trade Gamble By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal To Grow By Six Percent: IMF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Chinese Embassy Issues A Strong Protest Against An Article Published In English Daily By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Coronavirus: Study Suggests Elderly And Sick Are Most At Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Over 2000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 19: Rain Likely To Occur In Western Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Expand Trade Removing Tariff And Non-Tariff Barriers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
San Miguel Machhindra Club Emerge Victorious In The Final Of The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75