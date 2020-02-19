Nabil Bank Signs MoU

Nabil Bank Ltd and Bhaktapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) jointly conducted an interaction program in Bhaktapur, in which Anil Keshary Shah, CEO of Nabil Bank, and Pradip Shrestha, president of BCCI, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

With signing of this agreement, Nabil Bank has committed to support for fostering the development of trade, service and industrial service in Nepal, thereby providing various gamut of banking services, including loan to small and medium enterprises, micro enterprises and mid corporate business houses, as per a press statement.