Nabil Bank Signs MoU

Nabil Bank Signs MoU

Feb. 19, 2020, 8:19 p.m.

Nabil Bank Ltd and Bhaktapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) jointly conducted an interaction program in Bhaktapur, in which Anil Keshary Shah, CEO of Nabil Bank, and Pradip Shrestha, president of BCCI, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

With signing of this agreement, Nabil Bank has committed to support for fostering the development of trade, service and industrial service in Nepal, thereby providing various gamut of banking services, including loan to small and medium enterprises, micro enterprises and mid corporate business houses, as per a press statement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park
Feb 19, 2020
Editors Condemned Chinese Embassy’s Statement
Feb 19, 2020
Fagun 7 (7th In The Nepali Month Of Fagun) In 2007 BS As A Glorious Day: PM Oli
Feb 19, 2020
MCC Will Be Passed In National's Interests: Co-chair Prachanda
Feb 19, 2020
Chief Editor Of Kantipur Condemns Chinese Embassy's Statement
Feb 19, 2020

More on Economy

Gold Price Reaches At Rs. 76,700 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 58 minutes ago
Chief Ministers Agree To Implement Findings Of Federalism Stocktaking Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Everest Bank Limited Opens New Branch In Sanagaun, Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
NIBL Heritage Conservation Pioneer By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 3 days ago
ADB New President By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 3 days ago
PALM OIL RESTRICTION Trade Gamble By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Editors Condemned Chinese Embassy’s Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Australia And Nepal Two Distant Countries But Closer By Peter Budd Feb 19, 2020
Fagun 7 (7th In The Nepali Month Of Fagun) In 2007 BS As A Glorious Day: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
MCC Will Be Passed In National's Interests: Co-chair Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Chief Editor Of Kantipur Condemns Chinese Embassy's Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75