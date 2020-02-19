Weather Forecast For February 19: Rain Likely To Occur In Western Hills

Feb. 19, 2020, 6:50 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western Disturbance is over North Afghanistan. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over East Central Pakistan. Meteorological Forecasting Division expects Partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions particularly in western region. On the other hand, the weather of hill will remain cloudy. However, minimums may increase by a couple of degrees in southern plain and remain dry.

