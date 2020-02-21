Japan Provides Support To WFP For The School Meals

Feb. 21, 2020, 8:56 a.m.

The Government of Japan has agreed to extend grant assistance of Japanese Yen 352 million (approximately US$3.2 million / NRs.364 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Nepal for implementing the National School Meals Programme in Nuwakot district.

Saigo Masamichi, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal and Phillipa Jill Bradford, Representative and Country Director of WFP Nepal signed a grant contract in Kathmandu today.

At the signing ceremony, ambassador Saigo Masamichi said the grant will improve the learning environment for nutrition situation of students in Nuwakot District, which was badly affected by the 2015 earthquake. He also informed the audience about the Nutrition for Growth Summit to be held in Japan this year.

He also spoke about the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Global Gathering that was held in Kathmandu in November 2019 and the adoption of the Kathmandu Declaration.

IMG_4090.JPG

Phillipa Jill Bradford thanked Japan for their contribution and said, “This partnership between the Japanese Government, the Government of Nepal, and WFP has the potential to improve the lives of more than 2 hundred thousand people.”

“By investing in school meals, we give children an incentive to go to school and keep learning. It also helps them stay healthy and nourished, and be better prepared for their future,” she added. The new funding will go towards improving school infrastructure and strengthening the capacity of local governments and schools that offer school meals to their students. It also seeks to foster sustainability through a homegrown school feeding approach, where local farmers are empowered to produce and supply food to the local schools.

Shanti Volunteer Association (SVA), a Japanese NGO, will support in nutrition education activities that promote healthy behavior among peers and families. The Embassy of Japan and WFP Nepal expect to assist in improving nutrition while also contributing to the friendship that exists between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

