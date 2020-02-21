Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising

Feb. 21, 2020, 8:42 p.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority has shut down Kaligandaki A Hydropower for twenty hour for regular maintenance. With the capacity of 144 MW, Kali Gandaki Hydropower, and country’ largest hydropower has been generating 58 MW.

The repair work started to prevent water leakage in Main Inlet Vulb-MIV in the first unit. Hydropower has three units with 48-48. The hydropower was shut down from 11 PM on Thursday till 23 February 5 PM.

The electricity generated from Kali Gandaki A is supplied to Pokhara and Butwal. According to Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising, the shutdown of the project will affect the supply in Industrial state of western region in pick hours.

“We have started the maintenance work on Thursday evening just ahead of two days national holiday when the demand of electricity comes down,” said Ghising. “We have made the arrangements not to affect the supply of electricity to the households,” said Ghising. “However, the supply of electricity can be disrupted in the Industrial areas of Butwal and Bhairawa.”

The process to release the water has started from Thursday at 10 and will complete tonight. “We will work round the clock in maintenance process,” said Pashupati Gautam, head of the hydropower. There will involve 37 technicians in the maintenance.”


