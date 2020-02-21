Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal

Presenting a new Immigration Bill, the Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed stringent clauses to restrict the free mobility of Indian citizens in Nepal. If the bill passes by the both the houses of parliament, Indian citizens leaving Nepal will have to submit all the details.

This bill will also end special provisions given to Indian citizens to work in Nepal. Earlier, new budget has already made mandatory PAN Registration for all Indian citizens working in Nepal.

Ministry of Home Affairs registered the bill in National Assembly.

As per the 1950 Peace and Friendship Treaty, citizens from both the countries have been enjoying free movement and equal opportunities to the citizens of both countries.

The law has now proposed several provisions to restrict the equal status and opportunities provided by the treaty. Requesting Indian government not to permit Nepalese to fly out from India, this is another major move of Nepal to dilute the treaty provision.

Ministry of Home Affairs has registered an Immigration Bill 2076. According to the clause 3 (2) of the bill, Indian citizens also will be required to provide details about him. As per the 1950 Treaty, Indians and Nepalis do not need to present documents to any authority.

As Nepal reportedly proposes to restrict open border with India through EPG report, which both the government is yet to accept, the bill is with the line of same reports or opinions of Nepal.

Since their establishment, Nepalese community party has been harping the scrap slogan of open border and treaty of 1950 saying it as unequal treaty. “This is the tactical move of communist government in Nepal to nullify the provisions of the treaty,” said a former diplomat.

With the millions of people from both the countries are crossing the border and working each other’s country, proposed bill end such system. This will be major victory of communist party in Nepal.