Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions

Feb. 23, 2020, 7 a.m.

As western disturbance over the country, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions towards late afternoon/evening.

As a Confluence Zone and a Trough is running through, there scattered rainfall activity is also possible in plain

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

