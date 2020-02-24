US Congressional Delegation Visited Nepal

Representative Ami Bera, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s (HFAC) Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation, is leading a bipartisan Congressional Delegation visted Nepal from February 20-23, 2020.

During their visit Congressional delegation Reps. Ami Bera and George Holding also met Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, finance minister Dr. Yubraj Khatiwada, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and other important leadership and discussed ways to make US-Nepal ties stronger

The purpose of this trip was to assess US’ foreign policy and foreign assistance in Nepal. The four-member delegation will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, staff at the US Embassy, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation among others.

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, prior to Nepal, Bera and his team visited India and Sri Lanka. Other members of the delegation include: Representative George Holding, Member of the House Ways & Means Committee; Nikole Burroughs, Staff Director at the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation; and, Sajit Gandhi, Senior Professional Staff Member at HFAC.