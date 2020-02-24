US Congressional Delegation Visited Nepal

US Congressional Delegation Visited Nepal

Feb. 24, 2020, 12:13 p.m.

Representative Ami Bera, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s (HFAC) Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation, is leading a bipartisan Congressional Delegation visted Nepal from February 20-23, 2020.

During their visit Congressional delegation Reps. Ami Bera and George Holding also met Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, finance minister Dr. Yubraj Khatiwada, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and other important leadership and discussed ways to make US-Nepal ties stronger

The purpose of this trip was to assess US’ foreign policy and foreign assistance in Nepal. The four-member delegation will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, staff at the US Embassy, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation among others.

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, prior to Nepal, Bera and his team visited India and Sri Lanka. Other members of the delegation include: Representative George Holding, Member of the House Ways & Means Committee; Nikole Burroughs, Staff Director at the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation; and, Sajit Gandhi, Senior Professional Staff Member at HFAC.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Malaysia's Mahathir Submits Resignation To King
Feb 24, 2020
US President, PM Modi Head To Motera Stadium For 'Namaste Trump' Event
Feb 24, 2020
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment In Bake District
Feb 24, 2020
XcelTrip Reaches Out To Hotel Industry In The Hour Crisis
Feb 24, 2020
Global IME Bank And Khalti Partner For Digital Payments
Feb 24, 2020

More on News

Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment In Bake District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
XcelTrip Reaches Out To Hotel Industry In The Hour Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Ambassador Bhattarai Highlights Importance Of Tourism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Visitors From Nepal To go Through Universal Screening In Indian Airports By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
MCC Will Be Passed By HoR Soon: NCP Co-chair Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
MCC Needs Amendment: Task Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Malaysia's Mahathir Submits Resignation To King By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
US President, PM Modi Head To Motera Stadium For 'Namaste Trump' Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
CORONAVIRUS Airlifting Nepalis By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020
NAC UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP Change In Line By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020
NEPAL-AUSTRALIA RELATIONS At 60 By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020
IGP GYAWALY Simple Mantra By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75