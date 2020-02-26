Japan Provides Support For Improving Pulmonary Health In Bhaktapur

Japanese Assistance for Improving Pulmonary Health In Bhaktapur District

Feb. 26, 2020, 5:52 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 388,159 (approximately NRs.44.5 million) with Ms. Maeda Noriko, Country Representative of Japan International Medical Technology Foundation (JIMTEF), for implementing a project to improve pulmonary health in Bhaktapur District, today.

The support has been made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019 and will be implemented by JIMTEF, an international NGO based in Tokyo, Japan. JIMTEF will work with a local partner NGO, the Society for Local Integrated Development Nepal (SOLID Nepal).

The grant assistance will be used to install medical equipment, and to provide training to develop the capacity of medical staff and local residents for treatment and preventive measures, respectively, using a rehabilitation center built by JIMTEF with ownership of Bhaktapur Municipality in Bhaktapur in 2019.

The project focuses to manage the extent of pulmonary diseases among the local people in Bhaktapur District, where air pollution is a serious issue owing to both smoke by local brick production and also unplanned urbanization.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance the pulmonary health care service and awareness of pulmonary diseases and prevention among people in Bhaktapur District. The Embassy also hopes that the project will contribute towards strengthening the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by the Embassy.

IMG_4207.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Gyawali meets With High Commissioner For Human Rights
Feb 26, 2020
Nepal Government Sets Road-map To Improve Investment Climate Reforms
Feb 26, 2020
NIBL Launches Two Offers On Its 34th Anniversary
Feb 26, 2020
NCP Picks Up Bamdev Gautama, PM Oli For Dr. Khatiwada
Feb 26, 2020
Chandra Dhakal has Formally Announced Candidacy For Senior Vice President of FNCCI
Feb 26, 2020

More on News

Foreign Minister Gyawali meets With High Commissioner For Human Rights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
NCP Picks Up Bamdev Gautama, PM Oli For Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Rhino Census Begins From 14th March In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
Nepal Is Committed To Human Rights: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
The Different Needs Of Women Must Be Addressed: CEDAW Vice Chair Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
USAID Hands Over Two New Primary Schools In Sindhupalchowk District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government Sets Road-map To Improve Investment Climate Reforms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020
NIBL Launches Two Offers On Its 34th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020
Chandra Dhakal has Formally Announced Candidacy For Senior Vice President of FNCCI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020
Empowering Communities To Improve Quality of Education In Nepal By Keshab Raj Bhatta Feb 26, 2020
U.S. Kicks Off Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Chemical To Treat COVID-19 By Xinhua Feb 26, 2020
Coronavirus Has Been Spreading With 80000 Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75