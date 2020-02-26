Japan Provides Support For Improving Pulmonary Health In Bhaktapur

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 388,159 (approximately NRs.44.5 million) with Ms. Maeda Noriko, Country Representative of Japan International Medical Technology Foundation (JIMTEF), for implementing a project to improve pulmonary health in Bhaktapur District, today.

The support has been made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019 and will be implemented by JIMTEF, an international NGO based in Tokyo, Japan. JIMTEF will work with a local partner NGO, the Society for Local Integrated Development Nepal (SOLID Nepal).

The grant assistance will be used to install medical equipment, and to provide training to develop the capacity of medical staff and local residents for treatment and preventive measures, respectively, using a rehabilitation center built by JIMTEF with ownership of Bhaktapur Municipality in Bhaktapur in 2019.

The project focuses to manage the extent of pulmonary diseases among the local people in Bhaktapur District, where air pollution is a serious issue owing to both smoke by local brick production and also unplanned urbanization.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance the pulmonary health care service and awareness of pulmonary diseases and prevention among people in Bhaktapur District. The Embassy also hopes that the project will contribute towards strengthening the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by the Embassy.