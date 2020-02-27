Japan Hands Over Emergency Department At Chaurjahari Hospital

The Medical Attaché of the Embassy of Japan to Nepal, Dr. Shimizu Atsumi inaugurated an emergency department at Chaurjahari Hospital in West Rukum District.

The department was built by the grant assistance of USD 87,755 (approximately NPR 9.8 million).

At the handover ceremony, Dr. Shimizu said the assistance would enable the hospital to provide more effective and appropriate medical responses, and treat more people in a safe and hygienic environment.

The Project for the Construction of an Emergency Department at the Chaurjahari Hospital was funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The project was managed by Human Development and Community Services.

Chaurjahari Hospital was established by the Human Development and Community Services in 1993 and receives more around 200 patients every day. The hospital did not have an emergency room and therefore critical care patients had to be treated in temporary rooms or general consultation rooms.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will contribute towards enhancing emergency medical services in remote areas and assist towards reducing the mortality rate in the Mid-Western Region of Nepal.

The Embassy also hopes that the assistance will contribute towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.