Japan Provides Assistance To Improve Water Access In Sindhupalchwok

Feb. 27, 2020, 12:48 p.m.

The Government of Japan has provided US dollars 624,770 (about NRs 71.70 million) to Peace Winds Japan under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for implementing a project on improving water access and agricultural income in Sindhupalchowk District.

Peace Winds Japan, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with Nepali partner NGO, the Institution for Suitable Actions for Prosperity (ISAP), to implement the project in Sunkoshi and Melamchi Municipalities and Balefi Rural Municipality.

The grant contract for the project was signed and exchanged on 27th February 2020 between Yoshioka Yuzo Counsellor, Embassy of Japan, and Ms. Yamamoto Yuko,Country Representative, Peace Winds Japan, at the Embassy of Japan in Nepal.

The grant will be used to enhance the people’s living condition by improving water access and through agriculture income generation. It will build and renovate safe drinking water facilities in all three municipalities that were badly affected by the 2015 earthquakes. It will also work to enhance the income of the people through agriculture production and marketing support.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects the project to contribute towards poverty reduction by improving water access and agriculture incomes and also serve as a good practice for replication in other districts in Nepal. The Embassy also expects the project to contribute to the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

